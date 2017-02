- Ponce Inlet Police are investigating after a man tried to abduct a 16-year-old girl at a bus stop Thursday morning.

According to police, the man put his hand over the girl’s mouth, but she was able to bite him and run away.

The suspect was caught by Daytona Beach Shores police shortly after the incident occurred.

Police have not released any further details at this time. Stay with FOX 35 news for the latest on this developing story.