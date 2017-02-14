Disney worker arrested on child pornography charges

- Richard Alton Morgan, 57, of Mascotte, was arrested Monday by the Lake County Sheriff's Office after authorities received a tip that child pornography was being shared from his residence.

Detectives arrived early Monday morning and served a search warrant at Morgan's home, at which time numerous images of child pornography were discovered and collected. Morgan admitted to downloading child pornography for years.

As detectives continued to review the evidence collected during the search, images were found of a young female who was being molested by Morgan. Detectives learned that this child, whom he admitted to molesting, is now in California. Late Monday night, California authorities located the child and arrested her mother on molestation charges also. It is believed that the mother and Morgan met online.

Morgan is in the Lake County Detention Center, charged with Possession of Child Pornography, Production of Child Pornography, and Lewd or Lascivious Molestation. He has no bond. According to the arrest affidavit, Morgan works as a stage hand at Disney.

The investigation is ongoing as detectives have at least two more victims they are working to identify who possibly range in age from 10 to 15 months old (at the time the images were made). They are concerned that there may be even more victims. Detectives would be interested to hear from any parents of children who have spent time with Morgan.