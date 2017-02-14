Man found dead outside of Orlando charter school

- Orlando Police are investigating after a man committed suicide outside of a school Tuesday morning.

Police say the man was found deceased in his car outside of Renaissance Charter School at 6004 S Goldenrod Road. Officers don’t expect foul play at this time.

Units are taking extra precautions by doing a sweep of the school and the surrounding areas to ensure the situation is secure.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 35 News for the latest details.