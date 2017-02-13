Attendance low at Lake Mary HS after threat Home Attendance low at Lake Mary HS after threat According to an official from Seminole County Public Schools, only about 15 percent of the Lake Mary student population attended class on Monday.

The lack of attendance stems from a threat made on Wednesday that said a shooting would happen at the school on February 13th. "Attendance is light today at the school as instances such as this obviously cause quite the disruption among students and parents," said Michael Lawrence, communications officer at Seminole County Public Schools.

The threat made at a bathroom inside the school read "Monday February 13, 2017. Bullets will fly don't show up you have been warned."