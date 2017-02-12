Woman accused of hitting parking attendant while driving drunk

- An Orlando woman is facing charges after troopers say she hit an attendant in a parking garage while driving drunk early Sunday morning.



According to Florida Highway Patrol, Anali Condori was having trouble getting out of the parking garage at Pointe Orlando, along International Drive, and ended up throwing her car into reverse.



That’s when troopers say the 32-year-old hit the parking attendant standing next to the exit lanes.



The crash report says Thomas Threatt, 57, was thrown into a metal box. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.



Troopers say after Condori hit him, she tried driving forward and hit a pole.



The report says she was arrested for DUI with serious bodily injury.



Jail officials say she posted bond Sunday afternoon.