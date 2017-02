5-year-old battling brain cancer becomes honorary firefighter Home 5-year-old battling brain cancer becomes honorary firefighter A 5-year-old battling brain cancer became an honorary firefighter Sunday.

Rylee Bernosky received the honor from the Lake Mary Fire Department.



Firefighters rolled up to her DeBary home, where she was also honored by DeBary Mayor Bob Garcia.



Mayor Garcia proclaimed February 14 as "DeBary's Warrior Princess Day".