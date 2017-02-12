Disney hikes admission prices

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Fox 35 talked to quite a few families at Walt Disney World. We found people talking about the price increase.
Dustin Gorman and his family were in from Boston for their son's first Disney visit.
"Hopefully see Mickey," he said.
Now, it's more expensive.
"Wow!," Gorman said.
Sunday's plan was EPCOT and it'll cost him and his wife $99 each at the gate.
Gorman said, "I don't know if I'm going anymore."
John Donnelly, of Cocoa, said, "I don't see how many families can afford to come here without going into debt to do it."
The Donnelly's were in Lake Buena Vista Sunday for a Disney wedding.
Sarah Donnelly said, "Families have to cut back on eating out, on other entertainment."
Other families say they don't mind paying the higher price.
"We'll pay for experiences versus stuff," Gorman said. "If the kid has a good experience, we have a good experience, it's priceless."
Disney confirms that a one-day ticket price at the Magic Kingdom is going up from $2-$5, depending on the season to as high as $124.
Children, ages three to nine, prices are going up $2-$5, to as high as $118.
One-Day ticket prices at EPCOT, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom go up between $2-$5, depending on the season to as high as $119.
Children prices go up $2-$5 to as high as $113.
Peak season's don't change at Magic Kingdom. That stays at $124 for adults and $118 for children.
Here's a detailed breakdown of the price changes, confirmed by a Disney:
MAGIC KINGDOM PRICES FOR (1-DAY PASS)
- VALUE SEASON: Adults increase $2 to $107 / Children (3-9) increase $2 to $101
- REGULAR SEASON: Adults increase $5 to $115 / Children (3-9) increase $5 to $109
- PEAK SEASON: Adults stay at $124 / Children (3-9) stay at $118
PRICES FOR EPCOT, ANIMAL KINGDOM, HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS (1-DAY PASS)
- VALUE SEASON: Adults increase $2 to $99 / Children (3-9) increase $2 to $93
- REGULAR SEASON: Adults increase $5 to $107 / Children (3-9) increase $5 to $101
- PEAK SEASON: Adults increase $5 to $119 / Children (3-9) increase $5 to $113
In a statement Disney spokeswoman, Jacquee Wahler, said, "Our pricing provides guests a range of options that allow us to better manage demand to maximize the guest experience and is reflective of the distinctly Disney offerings at all of our parks."
They are Disney parks that will certainly continue to attract many visitors, despite the increase in admission price.
Molly Helser, of Minnesota, said, "It's a lot of saving. I've heard a lot of people that save a couple years to be able to do a trip to Disney."
Mike and Molly Helser said when they got their hands on some extra cash, they decided Walt Disney World was the place to spend it.
Mike Helser said, "We had bonus money to come down here and enjoy. Made it a little easier for us."
MORE INFORMATION
EXPIRATION DATES: Expiration dates have been added to all tickets. Guests can exchange expired tickets for a credit toward a new purchase of equal or greater value. Expiration dates will vary based on date of purchase. Previously, only Disney's 1-day and Florida resident tickets had expiration dates.
ADVANCE PURCHASE DISCOUNT: Guests will save $20 on 3-Day to 10-Day Magic Your Way tickets when purchased in advance online, by phone or mobile app.
Annual Pass prices are also increasing between $10-$30. Prices below are Florida resident prices:
• Silver Pass, now priced at $419
• Gold Pass, now priced at $559
• Platinum Pass, now priced at $679
PREMIUM PARKING: Preferred parking will be adjusted from $35-$40.