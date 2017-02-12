Disney hikes admission prices

- Fox 35 talked to quite a few families at Walt Disney World. We found people talking about the price increase.



Dustin Gorman and his family were in from Boston for their son's first Disney visit.



"Hopefully see Mickey," he said.



Now, it's more expensive.



"Wow!," Gorman said.



Sunday's plan was EPCOT and it'll cost him and his wife $99 each at the gate.



Gorman said, "I don't know if I'm going anymore."



John Donnelly, of Cocoa, said, "I don't see how many families can afford to come here without going into debt to do it."



The Donnelly's were in Lake Buena Vista Sunday for a Disney wedding.



Sarah Donnelly said, "Families have to cut back on eating out, on other entertainment."



Other families say they don't mind paying the higher price.



"We'll pay for experiences versus stuff," Gorman said. "If the kid has a good experience, we have a good experience, it's priceless."



Disney confirms that a one-day ticket price at the Magic Kingdom is going up from $2-$5, depending on the season to as high as $124.



Children, ages three to nine, prices are going up $2-$5, to as high as $118.



One-Day ticket prices at EPCOT, Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom go up between $2-$5, depending on the season to as high as $119.



Children prices go up $2-$5 to as high as $113.



Peak season's don't change at Magic Kingdom. That stays at $124 for adults and $118 for children.



Here's a detailed breakdown of the price changes, confirmed by a Disney:





MAGIC KINGDOM PRICES FOR (1-DAY PASS)



VALUE SEASON: Adults increase $2 to $107 / Children (3-9) increase $2 to $101

REGULAR SEASON: Adults increase $5 to $115 / Children (3-9) increase $5 to $109

PEAK SEASON: Adults stay at $124 / Children (3-9) stay at $118



PRICES FOR EPCOT, ANIMAL KINGDOM, HOLLYWOOD STUDIOS (1-DAY PASS)



VALUE SEASON: Adults increase $2 to $99 / Children (3-9) increase $2 to $93

REGULAR SEASON: Adults increase $5 to $107 / Children (3-9) increase $5 to $101

PEAK SEASON: Adults increase $5 to $119 / Children (3-9) increase $5 to $113