- Some roads in Volusia and Lake Counties are closed this morning because of fog and smoke from a prescribed burn.

Troopers said State Road 40 between State Road 11 and Rima Ridge Road in Pierson is closed due to smoke.

Another area effected is County Road 42 in Lake County.



Troopers said Country Road 42 is shut down at County Road 44 and also at the juncture of County Road 439 due to low visibility.



Stay with WOFL FOX 35 for the latest and road re-openings.