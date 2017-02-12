Deputies trying to find missing Orange County man

- Orange County deputies said they are looking for a 62-year-old man who went missing from a residential living facility on Saturday.



Deputies said Angel Luis Roman left the facility at 24th Street near Parramore and was last seen walking.



Roman has been diagnosed with dementia and does not have his medication with him, deputies said.



Roman is described as a Hispanic man, gray hair, brown eyes, 125 lbs, 5 ft. 3 inch. tall.



He was last seen wearin ga gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes, deputies said.



If anyone has seen Roman, they are asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's office at 407-836-HELP.

