Only on Fox: 18-year-old surfer recovering from shark bite Home Only on Fox: 18-year-old surfer recovering from shark bite An 18-year-old surfer is recovering at home in Malabar after a terrifying ordeal with a shark.

- An 18-year-old surfer is recovering at home in Malabar after a terrifying ordeal with a shark.



The attack happened just off Melbourne Beach.



Fox 35's Danielle Lama spoke with the surfer who suffered a nasty wound to his hand.