Search for hit-and-run driver in Seminole Co.

A 22-year-old man died in Seminole County late Friday, after troopers say he was thrown off his motorcycle, then run over by a hit-and-run driver.

Deputies say it happened at 10:45 p.m. on State Road 436 and Campus Loop on Friday.



That is in the Forest City area of Seminole County.



Troopers say Cody Dunavin, 22, was on a motorcycle heading east on 436 when, for some reason, he lost control and hit a curb.



Troopers say he was thrown from the bike and landed on the ground in the westbound lanes.



Then, They say he was run over by a car, in which the driver did not stop.



Troopers say the search for the driver continues.