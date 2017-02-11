Search for hit-and-run driver in Seminole Co.

Fox 35 News

Posted:Feb 11 2017 08:05PM EST

Updated:Feb 11 2017 08:05PM EST

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A 22-year-old man died in Seminole County late Friday, after troopers say he was thrown off his motorcycle, then run over by a hit-and-run driver.

Deputies say it happened at 10:45 p.m. on State Road 436 and Campus Loop on Friday.

That is in the Forest City area of Seminole County.

Troopers say Cody Dunavin, 22, was on a motorcycle heading east on 436 when, for some reason, he lost control and hit a curb.

Troopers say he was thrown from the bike and landed on the ground in the westbound lanes.

Then, They say he was run over by a car, in which the driver did not stop.

Troopers say the search for the driver continues.

