- One person has been found dead in the aftermath of a rollover crash on State Road 520 near Christmas.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Orange County Fire Rescue officials say two vehicles were involved and one person was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Centers as a trauma alert.

A second victim was found ejected from one of the cars and was pronounced dead at the scene.

State troopers are investigating what caused the wreck.