New details uncovered in murder of 92-year-old great grandmother

- Two people accused in the death of Rubye James, 92, were in court Saturday morning. Her body was found in a shallow grave.



The judge said, "Each of you are charged with murder in the first degree and home invasion robbery."



Krystopher Laws, 21, and Joshua McClellan, 19, were stoic in court Saturday morning, where the judge denied bond for both men.



For McClellan, it was a stark contrast to Friday, when he appeared to be crying and claiming deep affection for the 92-year-old victim.



But, he and Laws are accused of viscously murdering the great grandmother, according to the arrest affidavit the Lake County Sheriff's Office released Saturday.



The affidavit says Laws admitted he went to the victim's home with McClellan to get money for narcotics; that she opened the front door and punched her in the head.



The affidavit also said that Laws admitted to stabbing the victim multiple times, as did McClellan, and that the two of them dragged her through the home to the garage where the car was and put her in the trunk."



John Herrell with the Lake County Sheriff's Office said, "It's unimaginable."



In the affidavit, Laws told detectives that he and McClellan brought Rubye James' body to Snow Place in Leesburg.



The affidavit says McClellan walked to his house to get a shovel.



In the report, it also said that the two men began digging a grave in the woods behind McClellan's house, and when the shovel broke, they covered her body with brush.



Deputies launched a two-day manhunt, but in the end they say it was McClellan's own mother who turned the pair in.



Lt. Herrell said, "I don't know if the pressure was getting turned up to where she knew it was a matter of time."



Phillip James, same last name, but no relation to the victim, said she was once his son's teacher.



"I loved her because she was a go-getter," he said.



He is shocked that anyone could kill such a wonderful woman.



"Doing an old lady like that? Ain't no good gonna come to you," He said.



One final note in this tragic story, detectives said Law told them he and McClellan only got $70 from the victim and spent it on Marijuana.