- Marion County deputies are investigating a body that was found on the side of the road early Saturday.

Deputies said they were called to the area of SE County Road 484 and SE 8th Court in Ocala after a car and body were found dumped on the side of the road.

Deputies said there are several roads shut down in the area while they try to figure out more with the investigation.

Stay with WOFL FOX 35 for the latest on this story.