FHP: Man arrested after hit-and-run crash that killed a Umatilla man

- The Florida Highway Patrol said they arrested a man after a hit-and-run accident killed a man in Lake County Thursday morning.



Troopers said 31-year-old Antwan Bailey was walking his bicycle on the side of County Road 452 when he was struck by a car driven by 41-year-old Jennifer Mendoza.



Bailey was then struck by a second driver, who left the scene, troopers said.



Troopers said Bailey was killed at the scene. Mendoza stayed at the scene to talk to investigators.



Friday evening, troopers said they located the second vehicle, a 2010 Nissan Altima in Marion County.



The driver, 26-year-old Matthew Downing was arrested by troopers and booked into the Lake County jail.



Downing bonded out early Saturday morning but has an arraignment in March.

