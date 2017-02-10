Police release surveilance video in hopes to catch killer

- Orlando Police have released new surveillance video in connection to a shooting that killed one and left four others injured back in December.



The shooting happened on On December 11, 2016 at 5100 North Lane in Pine Hills right before 10 p.m.



According to police, an unknown suspect approached the parking lot where several people were standing in front of the business and in the parking lot.



The newly released surveillance video taken from a nearby business shows the gunman walk across the parking lot carrying a long gun. The suspect fired more than 2 dozen shots in a matter of seconds and fled. The gunman shot five people, killing 47-year-old Jeffery Webb.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline or the Orlando Police Department.