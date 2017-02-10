Titusville police rescue man as vehicle explodes

- Officers in Titusville are being called heroes after they pulled a victim from a fiery crash scene as the vehicle exploded, according to police.



Titusville Police arrived to a single vehicle crash near the 6700 block of Riveredge Drive around 9:00 p.m Thursday.



Investigation shows the driver, 44-year-old Phillip Thistle, of New Jersey, was traveling northbound on Washington Avenue and veered onto Riveredge Drive traveling at a high rate of speed.



Thistle crashed his vehicle into a concrete barrier and the vehicle rolled several times. The driver was able to pull himself out of the car and collapsed just feet away from the burning vehicle.



Officers pulled him to safety as the vehicle exploded, police said.



Thistle was transported to a local hospital then airlifted with serious injuries. He was the sole occupant in the vehicle.

Video of the rescue is expected to be released by police, according to spokesperson Amy Matthews.

The crash is under investigation.