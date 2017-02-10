Police: 26-year-old killed in early morning shooting

- New Smyrna Beach police are investigating a shooting that left a 26-year-old man dead.

Police responded to a neighborhood disturbance around 1:10 a.m. at 545 Washington Street, according to New Smyrna Beach Police Chief Mike Coffin.



Upon arrival, officers located a male lying in the middle of the street with multiple gunshot wounds.



“It was chaotic. Obviously, there was a lot going on,” said New Smyrna Beach Police Chief Mike Coffin. “When we get here we don’t know what’s happening, we see that there’s someone lying in the street, multiple people around. The first thing that we need to do is render aid and that’s exactly what we did.”



The man was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Police have identified the victim as 26-year-old James Jackson.



“It’s very sad, like I said at the end of the day it’s a sad situation, it really is, like I said it shouldn’t even have happened,” said “Johnny” who said he went to high school with Jackson. He said he didn’t know what started the shooting but it shouldn’t have happened. “That dude shouldn’t did what he did now he has to deal with the consequences that come with.”



Police tell FOX 35 they have a person in custody and do not believe anyone else was involved in the shooting.



“This is New Smyrna, we’re a safe city,” said Chief Coffin. “This is the historic west side lots of good people here so this very unusual.”



At this point it is unknown what led up to the shooting. Charges are pending.



Check back for updates on this developing story.