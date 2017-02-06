President Trump to visit MacDill Air Force Base Monday

- President Donald Trump will land in Tampa Monday morning for a meeting at MacDill Air Force Base, home of U.S. Central Command, which oversees the war on terror.

President Trump spent some time at his home in Palm Beach over the weekend.

Monday, the president was expected to make his first visit to Tampa as commander in chief.

Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside the base chanting "No hate, no fear, immigrants are welcome here." Some of them traveled from Winter Haven, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater to be heard. There concerns were mainly focused on immigration and health care.

President Trump will be joined by two members of his cabinet and receive briefings after he arrives. He will also have lunch and visit with troops before heading back to Washington.