Police activity in Winter Garden shuts down SR 50

- Winter Garden Police are investigating a shooting and a stolen vehicle that crashed at the intersection of West Colonial Drive and Daniels Road.



At this point police are able to confirm with FOX 35 that one person has been transported to the hospital with injuries not related to the shooting.



Police are actively searching for the suspects that were involved in this incident.



State Road 50 is shut down in both directions. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.



The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Winter Garden Police Department.



We will continue to update this story as we learn more.