Dozens of cars damaged from smash and grab robbery

- Orlando police are investigating smash and grab car burglaries that happened early Sunday.

Police said at least 50 cars were hit by unknown burglars in three different parking areas around downtown Orlando.

One of the parking areas was at Florida Hospital South on Rollins Street.

Police said the burglars smashed windows to get access inside but at this time, they do not know who the burglar(s) are.

Investigators said they believe there could be more victims.

If anyone knows anything, they are asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.