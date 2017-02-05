Deputies looking for a vehicle of interest in Weirsdale fatal home invasion

- Marion County deputies said they are looking for a 'vehicle of interest' from the January 29 home invasion that left two people dead.



Deputies said the car is described as a 2015 to 2017 blue Chrysler 200.



Detectives are asking for the public's help in finding this car and who may have been in the car at the time.



The car may be involved in a homicide case that stemmed from a home invasion that killed 18-year-old Bailey Zylo and 38-year-old Andy Fockler in Weirsdale.



Deputies are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at 352-368-STOP.

