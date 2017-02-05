FDLE: Man who threatened deputies shot, killed

- LAKE COUNTY, FL. (WOFL) - The Lake County sheriff's office said a deputy shot and killed a man Saturday night.



It happened at a home off Firefox Lane.



Deputies say they were first called to the home for a welfare check.



A sheriff's office spokesperson said the agency was contacted by concerned family members who wanted them to check on a man, later identified as 57-year-old Thomas Henry, who had been sending sending emails to them saying goodbye.



According to investigators, when deputies walked up to the door, Henry picked up a gun and threatened them so they moved off the porch.



"Moments later, the subject began to shoot outside the window and there were individuals standing at the end of the driveway - so we were trying to get them to go away. Telling them to back off. The subject then stepped outside the door, he pointed the gun at the deputy, at which time the deputy fired," said Sgt. Fred Jones with the Lake County Sheriff's office.



Deputies said Henry was rushed to the hospital but he later died.



Officials said the deputy who pulled he trigger will be on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.



