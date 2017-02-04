Deputies: Man stealing from Walmart shot in parking lot

-

Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Walmart Saturday morning.

Deputies say around 8 a.m., four people were inside the Walmart at 5500 Clarcona-Ocoee Road stealing baby items from the store.

After they ran out with merchandise, investigators say employees ran after them and a confrontation happened at a car in the parking lot.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says the car the four people were in was reported stolen after a carjacking on January 14.

Deputies say a customer came to help the employees who were trying to stop the people in the car.

The customer said he felt threatened after he saw one of the individuals in the car reach for what he believed was a weapon, deputies said.

Deputies say the customer had a gun and fired at people in the car, hitting one man inside. Deputies say the suspects then drove off and crashed into two cars in the parking lot before bailing out and running off.

The man that was shot ended up at a gas station across the street. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and is expected to be okay.

Right now, deputies are looking for the other three people.

If anyone has information, please call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.