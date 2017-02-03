Ocala woman charged with murder in death of infant

- On Thursday the Marion County Sheriff's Office arrested Nora Boles a warrant for First Degree Murder in the death of 11-month-old infant John William Smith.

On September 5, 2016, the infant's mother dropped the infant off with Boles, who was her babysitter, on her way to work. She received communication from Boles at approximately 4:00 p.m. that afternoon indicating the infant would not wake up and was only partially responsive.

The mother took her child to Munroe Regional Medical Center for treatment. Staff at MRMC alerted law enforcement that due to the severity of the infants head injury, the probability of abuse was high.

Boles' statements to law enforcement changed several times during the investigation. The infant was transported to UF Health Shands Hospital and pronounced deceased on September 6, 2016.

Boles, 21, later made admissions that she had become frustrated with the child and thrown him across the room, causing the fatal head injury.

This case was reviewed by a Grand Jury, who issued a true bill to indict Boles for First Degree Murder. Boles is currently being held in the Marion County Jail with no bond.