Deputies: 2 shot outside of karaoke bar in Orange County

-

An investigation is underway after two people were shot outside of a karaoke bar in Orange County, according to Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting was reported shortly after 3 a.m.

One victim was found in the parking lot of Q Karaoke and Billiards, located at 4519 S. Orange Blossom Trail, with a gunshot wound. That person was transported to a nearby hospital and is listed in stable condition, deputies said.

A second victim was dropped off at a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies have not released victim identities or what may have led up to this shooting.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Check back for updates to this developing story.