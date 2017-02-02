Deputies: attempted rape ends with suspect being stabbed

- A 22-year-old man is in police custody after authorities say he brutally attacked a female victim. According to the Lake County Sheriff's Office Robert Pascual attacked the woman just after midnight Thursday in the four corners area of Clermont.

Deputies were told the victim was being dragged by the hair by Pascual as he was being "very violent." However it was later discovered during the investigation that the suspect attempted to rape the victim at which time the victim was able to retrieve a knife and stab the suspect.

Upon arrival deputies discovered a blood trail lying underneath Pascual by a stairwell.

Pascual was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in stable condition. Pascual has been charged with burglary to an occupied conveyance with battery, attempted sexual battery, and false imprisionment.