Fatal accident on I-4 involving two semi-trucks

Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident occurred around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 4 near mile mark 106.
The crash was reported to FHP as two semi-trucks. There is one person confirmed dead at the scene.
A roadblock has been created going westbound on I-4 as traffic is backed up in the area. This story is developing as we will continue to update as more information becomes available.
FHP: I4 completely blocked in Volusia County at mm 106; fatal accident involving 2 semis #FOX35— Dana Jay (@FOX35danajay) February 1, 2017