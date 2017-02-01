Fatal accident on I-4 involving two semi-trucks

Posted:Feb 01 2017 01:46PM EST

Updated:Feb 01 2017 01:51PM EST

Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal accident occurred around 12:55 p.m. Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 4 near mile mark 106.

The crash was reported to FHP as two semi-trucks.  There is one person confirmed dead at the scene. 

A roadblock has been created going westbound on I-4 as traffic is backed up in the area. This story is developing as we will continue to update as more information becomes available. 

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories