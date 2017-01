Firefighters: Candle sparks Orange County house fire Home Firefighters: Candle sparks Orange County house fire Orange County firefighters said a candle caused a house fire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the home at 220 Lavender Court around 3:34 a.m., Tuesday for reports of smoke coming out of a window.

When firefighters arrived at the home, they saw flames coming out of the roof.

One woman was transported to the hospital with injuries, firefighters said.

The Red Cross has been called to assist the man, woman and dog that were living in the home.