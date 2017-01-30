Suspects arrested from shooting at Buffalo Wild Wings in Sanford

- The two suspects connected to the shooting which took place at the Buffalo Wild Wings on January 28, 2017 are now in police custody.

Jerome Lafortune and Destiny Cardozo turned themselves in to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office Sunday night after warrants were issued for both suspects for Attempted First Degree Murder.

On January 28, 2017, Sanford Police responded to a 911 call of a shooting which took place in the parking lot of the Buffalo Wild Wings, located at 1670 Rinehart Rd. Responding officers discovered Samuel Peay, in the parking lot of the restaurant, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. Mr. Peay was immediately transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital in critical condition.

Throughout the course of the investigation, it was determined that Jerome Lafortune and Destiny Cardozo had arranged to meet Mr. Peay and his long term girlfriend at the restaurant to settle some long standing family differences. When the parties met, a verbal argument occurred.

As Lafortune and Cardozo exited the parking lot in a blue Dodge Magnum vehicle, a single shot was fired from their vehicle, striking Mr. Peay.

Regarding the suspects capture, Chief Smith stated "It is a relief to know these two individuals are off the streets. It is apparent that they came into our community with the intent to do harm, and put our citizen's safety in jeopardy. Our community will continue to come together and keep Sanford a safe place to live, work, and play."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline at 800 423-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimeline.org. Calls made to Crimeline remain anonymous, and tips to Crimeline that lead to solving a felony case are eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 dollars.