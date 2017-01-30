FDLE issues missing child alert

- The Florida Department of Law Enforcement along with Altamonte Springs police have issued a missing child alert.

Police said they came to a home on Greywood Drive around 6:20 p.m., Sunday about a missing child.

Police said they are looking for 17-year-old Alexis Newtown who was last seen at her home.

Police said she was last seen wearing a block, long-sleeved shirt with bright blue pants and no shoes.

If anyone knows of Newton's whereabouts, they are asked to call Altamonte Police at 407-339-2441.