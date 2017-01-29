Deputies: 2 dead at home in Weirsdale

- Marion County deputies are investigating the death of two people in Weirsdale, Sunday.

Deputies said they were called to a home on County Road 25 near Lake Weir near the Ocala National Forest Sunday morning.

Deputies said shots were heard early Sunday morning and when deputies arrived, they found two victims at a home.

Investigators are in the neighborhood talking to neighbors about what they saw and heard, but are not releasing anything more.

