Rep. Val Demings to meet with local Muslim leaders

- Representative Val Demings - D-FL will meet with local Muslim leaders on Sunday about President Trump's executive order on immigration.

Demings, along with several Muslim community leaders will discuss their next steps and effects of the executive order on the local Muslim community and travel ban.

Mr. Trump's order, which also suspends the U.S. refugee program for 120 days and bars the entry of Syrian refugees indefinitely, has sparked major protests, including at several of the nation's international airports. It also puts Republicans who criticized Trump's initial campaign proposal to block foreign Muslims from entering the country in a tough spot.

