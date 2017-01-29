Police: Man shot at Sanford restaurant

- Sanford police said they are looking for two people after a man was shot in the parking lot of a Buffalo Wild Wings, Saturday.



The shooting happened at the restaurant on Rinehart Road, near the Seminole Towne Center, on Saturday.



Police said Samuel Peay was shot in the head and taken to Central Florida Regional Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police discovered that Jerome Lafortune and Destiny Cardozo arranged to meet Peay and his long time girlfriend at the restaurant to settle some family business.

After an argument, Cardozo and Lafortune left in a blue Dodge Magnum and fired a shot, aimed at Peay, from their car, police said.

Police have issued a warrant for their arrests and if anyone knows of their whereabouts to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.



The restaurant was closed after the shooting.

Officials for the eatery say it will reopen on Sunday.