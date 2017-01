- Osceola County deputies said a man who was wielding weapons and disobeying commands was shot at a hotel late Saturday night.

Deputies said they were called to the Friendly Hotel at 2550 East State Road 192 after 10 p.m., Saturday after some kind of disturbance.

A man armed with a machete and gun would not obey commands from deputies, the Osceola County Sheriff said.

The man, who is not being identified at this time, was taken to the hospital for treatment.