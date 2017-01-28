Unmarked OPD car stolen, high-powered gun and ammunition still missing

Posted:Jan 28 2017 10:17PM EST

Updated:Jan 28 2017 10:17PM EST

ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A security scare in Orlando after someone stole an Orlando police officer's unmarked car, including a high-powered gun and ammunition inside.

Investigators say the suspect stole the car from a Baldwin Park apartment complex early Saturday morning.

The car was found less than a mile away.

Investigators say some gear, including a SWAT uniform and traffic vest were found a little while later.

However, a high-powered gun and rounds of ammunition - a long with a helmet - have not been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories