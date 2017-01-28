1 shot at Sanford Buffalo Wild Wings

SANFORD, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - Sanford Police are on scene of a shooting at a Buffalo Wild Wings, where police say a man suffered life-threatening injuries.
It happened at the restaurant on Rinehart Road, near the Seminole Towne Center, on Saturday.
Police believe the shooter and the victim know each other and were part of a group leaving the eatery.
Investigators say the shooter has not been caught.
The restaurant remains open.
