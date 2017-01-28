All aboard! Orange Blossom Cannonball permanently leaving Lake Co.

- The Orange Blossom Cannonball and the Lake Dora Limited will be permanently leaving Lake County on Tuesday, with the last trains scheduled for Sunday.



Tavares, Eustis, and Gulf locomotive No. 2 was built in January 1907 by the Baldwin Locomotive works, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and started its long career in the East Texas log woods. After a brief retirement it went back to work pulling excursion trains on the Scott and Bearskin Lake Railway near Little Rock, Arkansas, then at the historic Reader Railroad in Southwest Arkansas. It began its film career as America's Movie Train with the made for television ABC mini series "North and South", and later going on to be featured in numerous motion pictures including "True Grit", "3:10 to Yuma", "Appaloosa", and "There Will Be Blood."



Stations are located in downtown Mt. Dora and Tavares.



Make reservations at OrangeBlossomCannonball.com or call 352-742-7200.