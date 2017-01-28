Accused killer Markeith Loyd rescheduled to face judge Saturday

- Accused killer Markeith Loyd is scheduled to go before a judge Saturday to face new charges.

Loyd, who was arrested January 17, faces new charges of aggravated assault with a firearm from August 2016.

Loyd was go before a judge at the Orange County Jail at 9 a.m. Friday, but the appearance was canceled at the last minute because he refused the appearance.

His appearance has been rescheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Orange County Jail.

Stay with WOFL FOX 35 for the latest developments.