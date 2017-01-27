Governor allocates $15M for emergency beach restoration

- Gov. Rick Scott has announced that he will use his executive authority to allocate over $15 million in state funds for emergency beach restoration projects to repair erosion caused by Hurricane Matthew.

Scott made the announcement Friday at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park in Flagler County. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that Scott spoke with reporters near dunes breached by the October storm.

Scott said money from the state's Division of Emergency Management will fund restoration projects in Volusia, Flagler, Brevard and St. Johns counties.

Scott said the money will go to adding sand to the beaches and repairing or building sand dunes. He said the projects will protect coastal roads and buildings and enhance beaches that are important for tourism and sea turtle nesting.