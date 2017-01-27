Woman Accused of Ripping off Elderly

Darlyn Wummer says she was just having a garage sale with her sister in Deltona when a woman she didn't know showed up and stole her wallet.

She said, " It's just such a horrific act. Not just us who are great grandparents trying to shop for Christmas, but anyone to be taken advantage of. I hate the fact I felt so gullible and trusting."



Deputy's say Wummer and 3 other elderly people were ripped off by this woman Sonia Gautier.

She's facing 54 charges and deputies say more are likely.

Wummer says, " We took her inside to see some bedroom furniture and she jestured toward the furniture, when she gestured, she had already scoped things out and my wallet was laying on the dresser."

Deputies say Gautier took it, used the credit cards and stole all the cash.



Deputies say Jim Condomitti's 93 year old father was ripped off when Gautier posed as a health care worker,

Jim said, "She took the wallet looked at the card and distracted him somehow, "

He was out 2 credit cards and 300 in cash.

Deputies say the number of victims is likely to go up, based on what they found in Gautier's banking records.