3 dead in after SUV, tow truck crash

- Authorities say a Florida couple and their adult son are dead following a weekend vehicle crash.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports that 61-year-old William McCullough was driving Sunday night, and his wife, 56-year-old Renee McCullough, and their son, 31-year-old Ryan McCullough, were passengers.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a tow truck driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with the McCulloughs' oncoming SUV. The McCulloughs were killed, and the tow truck driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The Marion County area was under storm alerts around the time of the crash, but it wasn't immediately clear if weather caused the collision. FHP continues to investigate.

William McCullough ran unsuccessfully as a Democrat last year for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was defeated by Republican incumbent Rep. Ron DeSantis.