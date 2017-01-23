Firefighters knock down fire at apartment complex

Posted:Jan 23 2017 07:08AM EST

Updated:Jan 23 2017 07:08AM EST

ORLANDO, Fla. - Firefighters battled an early morning fire at an apartment complex in Orange County.

The fire broke out around 5:45 a.m. at Lakeview Pointe apartments, located on Rio Grande Avenue. 

Upon arrival Orange County Fire Rescue firefighters spotted smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to attack the fire and quickly put it out.

Possibly four units in that complex were affected by the fire, according to OCFR spokesperson.

The State Fire Marshall was requested to investigate.

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories