Owl rescued from truck grill returned to wild

- An owl that was rescued back in December has been released back into the wild after rehabilitation from a fractured bone.

In December, Lake County firefighters responded to a call about an owl that was trapped in the grill of a Dodge pickup truck.

Firefighters, who named the owl Lucky, removed the grill and were able to rescue the ow with the assistance of Florida Fish and Wildlife officials.

However, once the bird was removed, they discovered he had a fractured tibia.

"We expected more of a body removal than a rescue. We got there, took a flashlight and looked at the front of the truck and there he was looking back at us," said Lt. Robert Staab with the Lake County Fire Department.

Firefighters wrapped Lucky in a jacket, put him in a dog kennel and took him to the Avian Rehabilitation Center in Apopka to be treated.

On Saturday, after extensive rehab, the firefighters who rescued Lucky, Lt. Robert Staab and Brian Tindall along with the truck owner who found him, Laura McQuilkin, were asked to personally release Lucky back into the wild at Gilbert Park in Mount Dora.

"I'm excited beyond words. He's just such a beautiful owl. I'm so happy he's ok," said McQuilkin who was brought to tears upon his release.