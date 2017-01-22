Severe storms, hail possible for Central Florida Sunday

- Officials with the National Weather Service said a band of strong to severe thunderstorms will push across Florida Sunday afternoon into the evening.

Forecasters said the risk for damaging winds and large hail is possible across Central Florida.

The possibility for damaging storms will move across our area around 3 p.m. and continue until at least 9 p.m., with the possibility of tornado watches and warnings, Sunday, officials said.

Officials said the rainfall in our area could be up to two inches in some areas that have seen dry weather.

According to FOX 35 meteorologist Brooks Tomlin said the rain could start to come in around noon and continue until midnight.

Once the storm passes through, Central Florida will see a drop in temperatures as the cold front follows behind.

