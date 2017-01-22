Faulty appliance causes house fire in New Smyrna Beach

Posted:Jan 22 2017 07:25AM EST

Updated:Jan 22 2017 07:25AM EST

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - New Smyrna Beach firefighters put out an early morning blaze in a New Smyrna Beach home early Sunday.

 

Firefighters said they were called to 404 Rush Street around 1:35 a.m., Sunday, about a house fire.

 

When firefighters arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from one side.  A person who was living in the home was able to escape uninjured.

 

Firefighters, along with assistance from Volusia County, were able to put out the flames that caused about $10,000 worth of damage.

 

The State Fire Marshal's office investigated and determined the cause of the fire to be from a faulty gas appliance.

 
