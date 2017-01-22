Faulty appliance causes house fire in New Smyrna Beach

- New Smyrna Beach firefighters put out an early morning blaze in a New Smyrna Beach home early Sunday.

Firefighters said they were called to 404 Rush Street around 1:35 a.m., Sunday, about a house fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from one side. A person who was living in the home was able to escape uninjured.

Firefighters, along with assistance from Volusia County, were able to put out the flames that caused about $10,000 worth of damage.

The State Fire Marshal's office investigated and determined the cause of the fire to be from a faulty gas appliance.