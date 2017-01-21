Thousands pack Downtown Orlando for Women's Rally

- Every seat at the amphitheater at Lake Eola was packed as thousands of people came together on Saturday for the Women's Rally in Orlando.



Organizers say between 7,000-10,000 people turned up for the event.



The crowd protested discrimination, equal pay, healthcare and reproductive rights for women.



People also called out President Donald Trump.



The protest was a peaceful one.



We reached out to the Orlando Police Department.



Investigators say no incidents were reported.

