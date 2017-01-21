Fire at car installation business shuts down part of Colonial Dr. Home Fire at car installation business shuts down part of Colonial Dr. A major fire damaged a business in Orange County Saturday night.

- A major fire damaged a business in Orange County Saturday night.



Fire officials say they were called to a radio and electronics installation business just after 7 p.m. on West Colonial Drive.



When crews got there, officials say the building was engulfed in flames, some of which were shooting through the roof.



The fire is under control, but firefighters are staying on scene to watch out for hot spots.



The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.