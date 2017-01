Police compete in motorcycle skills challenge, chili cook-off Home Police compete in motorcycle skills challenge, chili cook-off Police motorcycle officers from across the state will be competing in a challenging obstacle course to test their abilities to promote motorcycle safety, Saturday.

The event is at the Seminole Harley Davidson in Sanford and goes all day.

Crimeline will also be having their annual chili cook-off.