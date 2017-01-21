Tornadoes, Severe Thunderstorms possible on Sunday

Atmospheric dynamics are lining up for a severe weather event on Sunday for Central Florida. With temperatures remaining near 80 and an unstable atmosphere, there is a.....

1 - Likelihood of wind gusts over 60mph

2 - Possible large hail (>3/4" diameter)

3 - Potential for tornadoes.

Image 1 shows one model's forecast for PM Sunday with two variables - CAPE (instability) and helicity (spin). While the exact locations, strength and other variables may change, most weather forecast guidance shows a similar scenario. Weather conditions should rapidly improve Sunday night into early Monday.

We'll keep you posted through the weekend. For more, check in with NOAA NWS Storm Prediction Center, US National Weather Service Melbourne Florida and US National Weather Service Jacksonville Florida.

Stay with FOX35's Brooks Tomlin for the latest on this info.